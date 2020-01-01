NEWS Ariana Grande scores sixth week at Number 1 after extremely close chart race Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande has held her own on the Official Singles Chart, landing a sixth consecutive week at the top with Positions following a strong challenge for Number 1 from Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.



Positions now matches Ariana’s previous best Number 1 stint with Thank U, Next which earned six consecutive weeks at the top between November-December 2018.



This means that Mariah Carey’s festive staple finishes at Number 2, zooming up twelve places on last week. With a further three weeks to go until Christmas, there’s still plenty of opportunity for the song to reach the top of the UK Official Chart for the first time.



Meanwhile, Last Christmas by Wham also sees a huge uplift this week, flying 17 places to Number 3. Miley Cyrus returns to the Top 5 with Midnight Sky, climbing two spots to 5 following the release of her latest album Plastic Hearts, and The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York zooms 18 places to Number 8.



Ariana Grande’s 34+35 returns to the Top 10, rebounding three up to Number 10, while rising rapper CJ edges closer to earning his first Top 10 hit with Whoopty at 11. Further down, Dynamite by BTS leaps back up seven places to Number 30.



Liam Gallagher claims the highest new entry on this week’s chart with his brand-new single All You’re Dreaming Of at Number 35 - Liam’s fourth solo Top 40 single. Proceeds of the track are going to the charity Action For Children, who protect and support vulnerable children and young people across the country.



As well as Mariah Carey, Wham! and The Pogues, a further 18 Christmas favourites land inside this week’s Top 40 - just four days into December. They are:



Michael Buble - It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (13), Shakin Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone (14), Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas (15), Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me (16), Elton John – Step Into Christmas (18), Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (19), Kelly Clarkson – Underneath The Tree (20), Justin Bieber – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (21), Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas (22), Wizzard – I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (23), Jess Glynne – This Christmas (28), Slade – Merry Xmas Everybody (32), Leona Lewis – One More Sleep (33), Andy Williams – It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year (36), Michael Buble – Holly Jolly Christmas (37), Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock (38), Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime (39), and John Lennon - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (40).