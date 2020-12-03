NEWS Stella McCartney recognised for her sustainability efforts at The Fashion Awards 2020 Newsdesk Share with :





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday night's (03.12.20) ceremony - which is usually held at London's Royal Albert Hall - went virtual and the awards handed out were switched up to honour those in the fashion business who have had an impact and inspired change amid the global health crisis, with the following four categories: Community, Creativity, Environment and People.



The likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lewis Hamilton, Aja Barber, Maisie Williams and singer Rosalía presented the accolades to the winners and a special short film was aired.



Stella - whose eponymous label is working towards being a fully environmentally-friendly company with zero waste and upcycyling materials - warned that "the time is up" for the planet as she encouraged everyone to think about the "true impact of their consumption".



Speaking to Vogue upon being honoured in the Environment category, she said: “Fashion is still one of the most polluting industries in the world. The equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is burned or landfilled every second, so we need to educate people on the true impact of their consumption. We must buy less and buy better, and brands need to reduce what they produce. We have seen how incredible nature is and how she bounces back so quickly, so I really hope this causes a turning point. Time is up. Our house is on fire and we need to act.”



Burberry's Riccardo Tisci was honoured in the Creativity category after the fashion house - which delivered 100,000 surgical masks to the NHS - transformed their trench coat factory in Castleford to make PPE for frontline workers.



Tisci said: “Throughout my life, I’ve always used creativity to take risks in supporting people who have been excluded, irrespective of sexuality, gender, and skin colour. That’s what is so great about creativity and I hope it will continue into the future - there should be no barriers. Everyone should have a platform to express themselves in their own way. That is the real beauty.”



Chanel made the Community list, after the luxury brand donated £1 million to UK charities and raised other funds around the world, as well as helping with the supply of PPE.



And British Vogue's Editor-In-Chief, Edward Enninful, was among the People accolade recipients for recognising frontline workers with a special issue of the prestigious fashion magazine featuring a handful of them on the cover.



The Fashion Awards 2020 winners are:



Community

Asai

Chanel

Emergency Designer Network

Kenneth Ize

Michael Halpern



Creativity

Grace Wales Bonner

Jonathan Anderson

Kim Jones

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada

Riccardo Tisci for Burberry



Environment

Anya Hindmarch

Christopher Raeburn

Gabriela Hearst

François-Henri Pinault for leading the G7 Fashion Pact

Stella McCartney



People

Aurora James

Edward Enninful

Lindsay People Wagner and Sandrine Charles for the Black in Fashion Council

Ahluwalia

Samuel Ross