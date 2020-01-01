NEWS Mariah Carey serving up Christmas cookies for fans Newsdesk Share with :





Mariah Carey has cooked up her own line of cookies for Christmas.



The All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker is launching Mariah's Cookies on Friday, when fans in 30 major U.S. markets will be able to order sweet treats from the collection via delivery service apps like DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub, and Seamless.



Among the tempting snacks on offer are the Chocolatey Treats Box and the Holiday Hits Box, which features gingerbread, white chocolate cranberry, and pumpkin cookies, with other concoctions expected to be released once the festive season is over.



In a statement announcing the tasty new project, Carey comments, "Yay, cookies! We love 'em... Love 'em during the holidays... Love 'em all year round!!"



The cookie launch will also coincide with the premiere of the pop superstar's new Apple TV+ holiday show, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.



Mariah has been working on the festive feature since February and has promised an old-fashioned variety show spectacular. Fans will be treated to a new version of Oh Santa! with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, as well as appearances from Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish and Mariah’s nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe among others.