Smokey Robinson leads new charity version of Burt Bacharach classic

Smokey Robinson, Leona Lewis, and Tori Kelly have teamed up to record a cover of Burt Bacharach's hit What the World Needs Now to raise funds and awareness for the American Red Cross.

The soulful supergroup dropped the track on Thursday, and Smokey admits he has been waiting a long time to record a tune he considers to be "one of the greatest songs ever written".

He hopes his re-working of the classic 1965 track will spread some joy following a difficult year for so many people.

"It's a great song for today's conditions and today's climate," the music star tells TMZ. "We do need love for everybody... We've all got to work together to combat this thing (Covid-19)..."

He admits he jumped at the chance to help the Red Cross - the first charity organisation he was ever aware of.

"I'm just so blessed. I'm living my wildest, most impossible childhood dream... I was given that gift... and when you get the opportunity to do this, then I feel you gotta give back, man," Smokey adds. "You gotta care about what's going on in the world... and see what you can do."