NEWS Yungblud's new track 'love song' is about his ex-girlfriend Halsey





The 'cotton candy' hitmaker has admitted that his split from the 'Without Me' hitmaker - who he briefly dated last year - was his first real "heartbreak" and is the inspiration behind the emotional ballad, which shows a vulnerable side to the otherwise hyperactive rocker.



On the bridge, Yungblud pours his heart out, singing: "They will try to pay for me to erase all the memories/But I can't/But you shine so bright in a spotless mind/ Someone gets left behind."



In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - said: “It was my first heartbreak. It just wasn’t meant to be for us. That doesn’t mean we don’t love each other in some sort of way."

The 23-year-old musician hailed his ex "a genius" and insisted their romance was the real deal and by no means just "ammunition" to make the headlines.



He continued: "I have such respect for her as an artist.



“I think she’s a genius. She taught me a lot and I like to think I taught her a lot as well. It’s very easy to use a Hollywood relationship as ammunition to get you more press or keep you relevant but our love wasn’t that, it was deeper. It was the real thing."



The emotional number proves he's no one-trick pony.



He said: “I’ve been labelled bratty but that song shows my vulnerability. I can’t be put into one box.”



'Love Song' is featured on Yungblud's new album, 'Weird!', out now, which also includes the Beastie Boys and Happy Mondays-inspired rager, 'superdeadfriends', which Yungblud has described as "dangerous".



He added: “With 'superdeadfriends' I wanted something like the Beastie Boys mixed with Happy Mondays. The album was getting pretty emotional.



“I was like, ‘We need something to knock their f****** heads off, we need something dangerous’ and I thought about a night we played in Milan and this captured that tempo and feeling.”