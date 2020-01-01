Kelly Clarkson: 'My daughter is a force'

Kelly Clarkson says her "independent" daughter drives her "insane" sometimes, but she admires her spirit.

The singer split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock over the summer and admits she's now constantly worrying about the former couple's children - daughter River, six, and four-year-old Remington.

But she's really impressed with how well they are coping so far and admires how strong her daughter has been.

"My little girl is so independent and full on, it drives me insane, and sometimes I cry at night," Kelly says. "But also at the same time, you don’t really want to break their little spirit because it’s like, 'You’re a force and that’s who you are...'"

And she reveals River and Remington are trying to do their part to help her stay sane during the Covid-19 pandemic, by always wearing their face masks.

"My kids are fine with the masks," the Since U Been Gone hitmaker says proudly. "My kids love it (wearing masks) because it's Spider-Man and unicorns. I can get them to wear them because they're fun."

And she tries to keep her children in a positive place with a little help from their favourite superheroes.

"I do use superpowers because they love them. (I tell them), 'Use your powers for good'," she adds.