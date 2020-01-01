COVID forced Mariah Carey to rethink Christmas TV spectacular

Mariah Carey had to rethink plans for her 2020 Christmas special to make sure everything was COVID compliant.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer started making plans for the upcoming Apple TV+ spectacular back in February but had to put the brakes on some "magic" when the coronavirus restrictions called for more health and safety guidelines.

"It has been a task because we've had to be COVID compliant with everything," Carey told Good Morning America.

"We had planned to do this out-of-this-world special last February... and then we all had to put our hats on... but the folks at Apple were so incredibly supportive to make sure that this special happened, because I was like, 'We can't let them foil Christmas'," she went on.

Carey explained that coming up with solutions was a group effort.

"We just all really got together. We dealt with all the rules. Everybody had to be tested every day... We were super careful and I think it's a way that people can share in the holiday spirit with us," she proclaimed.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, featuring Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, and Jermaine Dupri, will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday.