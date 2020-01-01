Carrie Underwood nixed plans for son to hit the stage for TV special

Carrie Underwood vetoed plans to have her son join her onstage for her new Christmas TV special, because she feared the pressure to perform would be a "little much" for him to handle.

The country superstar recruited five-year-old Isaiah to perform a duet version of Little Drummer Boy for her first holiday album, My Gift, and behind-the-scenes footage of their time in the recording studio is featured in the new My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood show.

Carrie revealed she chose to include the video clip as an alternative to putting her boy front and centre in the TV spotlight.

"I didn't wanna like, put him on stage," she explained on U.S. breakfast show Today, sharing that she decided to include pre-recorded footage of Isaiah instead.

"I felt like that might be a little much for his little heart to handle, but he had such a great time in the studio and that was such a memory for me, so to have that captured on film and to be a part of the special in that way is just a really sweet, timeless moment that I'm so blessed that I get to have, selfishly, for the rest of my life," she professed.

Carrie is so proud of Isaiah she wanted to give fans a taste of how she felt when she watched the youngster belt out the festive favourite.

She said: "I hope people see (the footage) and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, his little heart!"'

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood debuted on U.S. streaming service HBO Max on Thursday.