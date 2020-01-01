NEWS Pharrell Williams launches podcast company Newsdesk Share with :





Pharrell Williams has signed up the best of "our culture's unicorns", including Zendaya and Black-ish boss Kenya Barris, for his brand new audio series.



The Happy singer has announced his new company, OTHERtoneMedia, and he has tasked himself with launching the platform's very first podcast, OTHERtonewith Pharrell, Scott, and Fam-Lay - a spin-off from Williams and co-host Scott Vener's Beats 1 Radio show, also called OTHERtone.



"@OTHERtone is BACK on 12/7," Pharrell tweeted, adding a fire emoji. "This time as a podcast. Get a glimpse into the minds of our culture's unicorns as @brokemogul, @hitmybeeper and I link up with brilliant spirits... for conversations that are human, inspiring, unexpected… and fun. Hit the link in bio to listen or find it wherever you get your podcasts."



Pharrell and friends' initial roster of guests will include Zendaya, Rosalia, Clairo, Tristan Harris, and Jaron Lanier, as well as some unusual pairings - like New Yorker journalist Malcolm Gladwell and Black-ish creator Barris, and actor/comedian Eric Andre and Spring Breakers writer/director Harmony Korine.



OTHERtonewith Pharrell, Scott, and Fam-Lay launches on 7 December with new episodes dropping every Monday.