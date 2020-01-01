John Legend was 'nervous' about seeing photos of Chrissy Teigen and son after miscarriage

John Legend was unsure if he could "handle" looking at the photos taken after Chrissy Teigen lost their son.

The couple lost their baby Jack 20 weeks into the Lip Sync Battle star's pregnancy in September and they announced the sad news in an emotional post on Instagram, which was accompanied by black and white photographs taken at the hospital.

And John has admitted he was "nervous" when his wife asked him to take the pictures of her cradling Jack and bent over with grief because he was worried about how he'd react.

"I was nervous when we were taking pictures in the hospital because emotionally I didn't know if I could handle looking at them," he told The Times newspaper. "But I really do believe that it was good for Chrissy to share her story with people."

The All of Me hitmaker admitted he admires his wife - with whom he shares Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles - even more for her frank and honest views because she's been able to help other people even while going through her own heartbreak.

"What we've seen is that there are so many people who have gone through the same thing or similar who felt like they had to hide it in shame," he shared. "Her being willing to share has opened up the conversation and made people feel they are not alone. It made me admire her even more because of the bravery she showed."

And the 41-year-old star thinks their loss reminded people that he and Chrissy are only "human", despite perceptions of their "perfect life".

He said: "We're wealthy, we're successful, we're well known; it seems we have the perfect life... This is a reminder that we're human and we experience tragedy and pain just like everybody else does."