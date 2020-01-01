Dyslexic Jessica Simpson proud of memoir success

Jessica Simpson is bursting with pride after overcoming the challenges of dyslexia to have her memoir named one of the best audiobooks of the year.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate as her candid autobiography, Open Book, was hailed by Apple Books officials.

"OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy," she captioned a screenshot of her inclusion in the annual best-of list. "@applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story.

"Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart."

The mother-of-three then revealed she suffers from the common learning disability, which can make reading - especially reading aloud - difficult.

"Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation," Simpson added. "I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

The With You singer released Open Book at the beginning of February, revealing all about her high profile relationships with stars including John Mayer and Tony Romo, an emotional affair with Johnny Knoxville, her childhood sex abuse, and her struggles with substance abuse.

The memoir was a big hit, and landed her atop the New York Times Bestsellers List.