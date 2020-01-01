NEWS Selena Gomez dating NBA star Jimmy Butler Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez has reportedly been cosying up to basketball star Jimmy Butler.



The Come & Get It hitmaker is said to have enjoyed a dinner date with the Miami Heat player in New York City last month, and they are believed to be in the early stages of a new romance.



The news emerges three months after Selena confessed she was in no rush to find love again, because men are "a lot of work".



In a virtual chat with YouTube personality NikkieTutorial in September, Selena admitted dating has been "hard in quarantine", and although many of her song lyrics suggest otherwise, she isn't actively searching for romance.



"It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff... and I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though,'" she shared. "Guys are a lot of work."



Selena is no stranger to high profile romances - her exes include Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, and The Weeknd.



Meanwhile, Butler previously dated model Kaitlin Nowak, the mother of his baby daughter Rylee.