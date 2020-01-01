Miley Cyrus: 'I will always love ex-husband Liam Hemsworth'

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth, revealing she will always love the actor.

The couple tied the knot at Christmas, 2018 but split the following summer.

Now the Wrecking Ball singer has claimed she should never have agreed to get married so soon after the couple's Malibu, California home was destroyed by local wildfires.

"Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," Miley told satellite radio host Howard Stern.

"And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she went on.

Suggesting the pair were always at odds as husband and wife, Miley reflected: "There was too much conflict... When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley discussed her sobriety, noting the coronavirus pandemic has pressurised people with addictions.

“The hardest times have been in this pandemic. I am always truthful. And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven’t gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic,” she shared.

She added that she did not consider the drinking a relapse, as it had not been her "demon”.

“If anything, it just makes me not reach my full potential, which is unacceptable to me. Like, I will not accept anyone or anything that causes me to not reach my fullest potential,” she proclaimed.