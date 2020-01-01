Harry Styles mocks conservative political pundit over Vogue cover criticism

Harry Styles has brushed off criticism of his gender-defying Vogue magazine cover by mocking a comment made by conservative political pundit Candace Owens.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker made history last month by becoming the first male to grace the front of the fashion bible solo, but his decision to embrace his feminine side by posing in a Gucci ball gown for the groundbreaking cover drew harsh remarks from some critics, including Owens, who demanded, "Bring back manly men."

On Wednesday Styles poked fun at the uproar on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself wearing a powder blue suit with a ruffled shirt while eating a banana, from his new interview with Variety, and used Owens' same words as his caption.

He has also addressed the backlash in his interview with Variety, insisting he is really enjoying experimenting with gender-fluid fashion.

"To not wear (something) because it's females' clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes. And I think what's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn't have to be X or Y," Styles commented.

"Those lines are becoming more and more blurred," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Styles weighed in on the topic of his Grammy nominations in three categories.

“It’s always nice to know that people like what you’re doing, but ultimately — and especially working in a subjective field — I don’t put too much weight on that stuff,” Styles mused, contemplating: “I think it’s important when making any kind of art to remove the ego from it.”