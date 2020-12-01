NEWS Paloma Faith wants to record a jazz album Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker recently teamed up with jazz superstar Gregory Porter on their original festive duet, 'Christmas Prayer'.



And Paloma has revealed she is keen to return to her roots and do a full album of jazz songs.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column at the virtual Attitude Awards on Tuesday night (01.12.20) - where she won The Honorary Gay Award - Paloma said: "I would love to (do a jazz album).



"That's where I started. I do feel like that's sort of my calling a little bit. I would like to."



The 39-year-old singer revealed she came to collaborate with Gregory, 49, after meeting at a jazz club where they got up on stage to dance together.



She recalled: "I met Gregory in a jazz club and we just got up on stage together.



"I feel a lot of people need an uplift.



"It felt appropriate to inject some hope in an otherwise unstable time."



Gregory said of their song in a press release: "Working on this Christmas song together with Paloma has been fun, I hope the passion and sheer joy that we put into this record will bring a little magic to everyone this Christmas! In the spirit of giving, Paloma will join me on 'The Hang' (My podcast) on New Years Eve - so tune in to ring in a bright future for us all in 2021."



The pair recently featured on the Children in Need charity cover of Oasis' hit 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out', which also featured the likes of Cher, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Lenny Kravitz and Robbie Williams.



Paloma released her fifth studio album, 'Infinite Things', last this month.



The collection deals with becoming a mother and her own relationship with long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine.

Paloma - who is currently pregnant with her second child - said: "My USP is the fact that I am brutally honest.



"Some people find it shocking and some people find it liberating. And I feel like this album will do both of those things.”



As for Gregory, the Grammy-winner’s last studio album was August’s ‘All Rise’.