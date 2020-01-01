Rita Ora pulls out of TV chat show after birthday party blunder

Rita Ora has pulled out of an appearance on top-rated U.K. chat programme The Jonathan Ross Show after she was slammed for hosting an illegal 30th birthday party during lockdown.

She was reportedly set to appear on Ross' weekly show before Christmas, but now will won't be.

The singer, whose mother is a frontline health worker, has apologised for inviting friends to a party at restaurant Casa Cruz in London on Saturday - four days before England's lockdown was lifted, and she has since paid a hefty fine to police for breaking the rules.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told MailOnline: "Police were called at 21:10hrs on Saturday, 28 November to reports of a potential breach of Covid regulations at a commercial premises in Clarendon Road, W11. Officers attended and carried out enquiries at the scene. They found no record of any offence being committed."

England's strict lockdown ends on Wednesday.

In her apology, Rita called her actions a "serious and inexcusable error of judgment".

She wrote: "It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK... I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.

"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."