Kelly Clarkson: 'I'm really worried for my kids amid divorce'

Kelly Clarkson is terrified about the damage her increasingly nasty split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is doing to the former couple's kids.



The Since U Been Gone star was granted primary custody of her two children, daughter River, six, and four-year-old Remington, on Monday, although the exes will still share joint physical and legal custody.



And though they will primarily be based with mum in Los Angeles, where she hosts her U.S. daytime programme The Kelly Clarkson Show, the hitmaker is still battling financial and other issues with Blackstock, who is demanding $436,000 (£320,700) per month from her in spousal support, according to People magazine.



"It's horrible," Kelly shared on her show as she opened up about the difficult divorce.

"There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids," she lamented.



She added she's not worried about herself during the stressful ordeal, explaining that women are "trained" to cope with trauma.



"As women especially, we're trained to take it all on (drama) and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies you worry about," she explained.



Clarkson noted that she had realised: "This isn't happiness, and we both deserve better. That line so hit home for me: I don't want this for everyone in this scenario right now."



Clarkson and Blackstock wed in 2013.