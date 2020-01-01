NEWS Justin Townes Earle died of drug overdose Newsdesk Share with :





Steve Earle's singer/songwriter son, Justin Townes Earle, died of an accidental drug overdose, a medical examiner has concluded.



The 38-year-old, who had a long history of addiction, passed away in August, and now experts have confirmed drugs played a major role in his death.



"Next to alcohol and cocaine, the autopsy report revealed traces of fentanyl, indicating that that usage of fentanyl-laced cocaine resulted in an overdose," a statement read on the deceased singer's Instagram account.



"Even though Justin was very outspoken and concerned about the opioid epidemic and the dangers of the 'legal' drugs fed by the pharmaceutical companies, he became the victim of a deadly dose of fentanyl," it went on.



Explaining: "Illicit drugs laced with fentanyl are causing an enormous rise in overdoses, turning cocaine usage into an even deadlier habit. It only takes a few salt-sized granules of fentanyl to cause an overdose," the statement added: "in most cases, it happens so fast that intervention likely could not reverse it".



"Addiction is a disease, and there are many avenues and treatments to become and stay free from alcohol and drug usage," the statement ended.



It urged: "If you or a loved one are struggling with substance addiction, please know that you’re not alone and reach out for help. Don’t lose hope."



Earle's body was discovered in his Nashville, Tennessee apartment by local police responding to a welfare check requested by a friend of the singer on 23 August.