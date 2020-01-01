NEWS Harry Styles' groundbreaking U.S. Vogue cover a sell-out hit Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles' groundbreaking U.S. Vogue cover has become one of the most successful issues in the fashion bible's history.



The Golden hitmaker appeared on the front of the publication's December issue, wearing a voluminous blue gown paired with a black tuxedo jacket, both designed by his longtime friend and Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele.



Harry was the first man to ever feature on the cover of the prestigious magazine, and despite controversy over his decision to embrace his feminine side for the shoot, more than 40,000 editions of the issue have been sold, prompting bosses at publisher Conde Nast to put fans on a waiting list while they printed more.



"We sold 40,000 subscriptions since launch a little over a week ago, and have already ordered a second print run," a source form the company told Page Six News.



In the accompanying interview, Harry discussed his approach to fashion, and explained he doesn't see gender, and regularly buys clothes that are designed for women.



"What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play," the One Direction star mused. "I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing."



Conservative figures, including Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro, in the U.S. publicly slammed the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker for his Vogue cover, prompting Harry's famous fans, such as prominent Democratic senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to jump to his defense.



"It looks wonderful. The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully – the hair and jacket styling give me James Dean vibes too,” she said of Harry's cover.