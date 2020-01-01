NEWS Demi Lovato brings back nose piercing Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato has got her nose re-pierced.



The Heart Attack singer could be seen with a jewelled stud in the left side of nose in the early days of her career, but hasn't worn any jewellery in it publicly for years.



However, on Monday, Demi revealed she has brought back the piercing, although this time it appears to be on the right side.



In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, she zoomed in on her nose and smiled for the camera while wearing clear plastic-framed glasses and a tie-dye sweater. She added a music track to the video, with the "Guess who's back, back again" line from Eminem's Without Me playing alongside the clip.



In the caption, she gave a shout out to Hollywood-based piercer Daniel Ruiz, and wrote, "Thank you for my new face accessory. You're the best!! Forever my piercing guy!!"



Daniel shared the post on his Instagram Stories and replied: "Thanks girly always a pleasure."



The 28-year-old's latest look comes just weeks after she stunned fans with her hair transformation, with stylist Amber Maynard Bolt dying her natural dark hair blonde, cutting it into a cropped style, and giving her an undercut.



"Got to do something really special for this one @ddlovato," Amber wrote at the time. "Color + Cut by me. There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought!"