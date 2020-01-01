LeAnn Rimes checked into treatment facility the day after her 30th birthday

LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 30th birthday in 2012 with a rehab stay to battle anxiety and depression.

The 38-year-old singer tells Fox News she checked herself into a treatment clinic the day after her big birthday and spent several weeks tackling her mental health issues.

"At first I didn’t want to face my pain because I thought I would get lost in it," she told the outlet. "But I didn’t."

Now, the Blue hitmaker is hoping to help others who suffer with anxiety and depression issues to get the help they need.

"People are so ashamed to talk about it and ask for help, but taking away the shame is so important. I had so much underlying grief, everything accumulated and I had to give in," she added.

The retreat took place the year after she married second husband Eddie Cibrian.

The singer recently released new album, Chant: The Human & The Holy, and she discussed how the project came to be in her chat with Fox.

"This Chant album came up for me in the middle of making my next album,” she explained. “While meditating, melodies and words would rise up for me and I would hit record on my phone and go back to meditating thinking they were something for my album. I recognised later that the pieces of songs were actually self-contained chants and I felt responsible that they should see the light of day.”