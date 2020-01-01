Justin Bieber: 'Hailey has things to accomplish before we have kids'

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are waiting to start their family as the model has "some things she wants to accomplish as a woman" before getting pregnant.

The 26-year-old singer appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday, with host Ellen quick to question him about when he and Hailey are planning to have babies.

"I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay," he says.

But the Sorry star added that when it comes to his plans for the future, he's happy to have as many children as his 24-year-old wife would like.

“I’m going to have as many (kids) as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he smiles. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three.”

Justin also tells Ellen he's left some space on his back so that he can add his children's names to his tattoo collection once he's a father.