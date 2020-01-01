NEWS Bad Bunny and The Weeknd among the Most-Streamed Artists of 2020 Newsdesk Share with :





Streaming giant Spotify has unveiled its annual Wrapped list for the year, and the 26-year-old Puerto Rican rapper came out on top, with more than 8.2 billion streams globally.



Reacting to the news, Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - said: "Nahhh! Oh, wow! Thank you. I don't know what to say. I'm so proud right now."



What's more, the Un Dia (One Day)' star's second studio album, ‘YHLQMDLG’, is the Most-Streamed Album of the Year, having been streamed an impressive 3.3 billion time over the past 12 months.



The top 5 Most-Streamed Artists Globally list is completed Drake, J Balvin, the late Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

The latter's album 'After Hours', Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding', Harry Styles 'Fine Line' and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia make up the top 5 Most-Streamed Albums, along with 'YHLQMDLG'.



And The Weeknd also bagged the Most-Streamed Song of 2020 globally and in the UK with 'Blinding Lights', with almost 1.6 billion streams.



In second place is Tones And I with 'Dance Monkey', followed by Roddy Ricch’s 'The Box', 'Roses - Imanbek Remix' by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, and Dua Lipa’s 'Don’t Start Now'.



Elsewhere, Billie Eilish topped the Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally for a second year consecutively.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey also made the top 5.



The Spotify 2020 Wrapped lists (bar podcasts):



Most-Streamed Artists Globally:

Bad Bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd



Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey



Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

Post Malone – ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’



Most-Streamed Songs Globally

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Tones And I – ‘Dance Monkey’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Imanbek and SAINt JHN – ‘Roses – Imanbek Remix’

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’