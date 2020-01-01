NEWS Hear'Say not planning 20th anniversary comeback says Kim Marsh Newsdesk Share with :





Kym Marsh says Hear'Say are not planning to make a comeback after reports they were set to reunite to mark their 20th anniversary.



Last week, it was claimed that the 'Pure and Simple' hitmakers - also including Noel Sullivan, Suzanne Shaw and Danny Foster - reportedly discussed potentially playing some shows to mark the milestone of them being crowned the winners of ITV's reality series 'Popstars' in February 2021.



It was also claimed that band member Myleene Klass had decided it wasn't "the right time" for her to be a part of a reunion.



However, former 'Coronation Street' star Kym has insisted that's not the case, and that they she simply caught up over Zoom to reminisce on their time in the band.



Kym also claimed she hasn't seen Noel in 18 years.



Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "It was reported that Hear'Say are in talks to reunite next year to mark our 20th anniversary.



"The truth is that, while we have been talking and it would be nice to do something to mark 20 years, right now we don't have any plans to make a comeback.



"We've basically all reconnected during lockdown and have been chatting on Zoom and doing a bit of reminiscing, talking about the fact it will be 20 years soon.



"We've obviously all had much more time on our hands , so it's been lovely to catch up.



"Over the years, I've seen Myleene [Klass] and Suzanne [Shaw] at various events, and Danny [Foster] has done gigs for me when I've done charity balls for my late son Archie, but I haven't seen Noel [Sullivan] for 18 years! It will be lovely to meet up when we can.



"There was a story that Myleene has said the time isn't right for her to be involved with the reunion, but there are no firm plans for one, so we're not sure where that came from."



A source had claimed: “Hear’Say were one of the original reality groups to come good, and something of a cult band.



“Right now, there’s a real demand for nostalgia and feel-good celebrity — and Hear’Say fit the bill.



“The group exchanged a series of messages about a reunion, proposing a few tour dates and a couple of one-off TV appearances, as well as a possible ITV documentary.



“But after much consideration, Myleene politely said that after a lot of thought she didn’t think the time was right for her.”



After forming on 'Popstars', the band had a huge hit with 'Pure and Simple' and released two studio albums in quick succession, 'Popstars' and 'Everybody'.



Kym departed the band in January 2002, with new member Johnny Shentall joining in February, before Hear'Say split in the October.