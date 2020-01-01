NEWS BTS make chart history as 'Life Goes On' became the first song sung in Korean to top Billboard Hot 100 Newsdesk Share with :





The South Korean boy band – comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - continue to break records with their music and this time it's the turn of the lead single from their latest LP, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’.



As per Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two No1 Hot 100 debut songs.



The new chart record follows their English-language song, ‘Dynamite', making them the first Asian act ever to debut at the number one spot on the Hot 100, with a debut sales week that outsold every track released in the last three years.



The song also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube, and earned the group their highest-charting single in the UK when it debuted at number three, and the band admitted they still can't believe the song's success is "real".



SUGA said recently: "I'm still having a hard time grasping that this is real. We talk a lot about our goals, and we often said, 'Oh, number one on the Hot 100', as if it was something we would like to happen, [but not something that ever would].



"It became a goal one day - and it's not like we worked hard to specifically achieve this goal - but it feels like a dream that we have reached this goal. The fact that we have accomplished this ... there was this surge of excitement. When I learned the news, I actually pinched myself to see if it was real."



Whilst J-Hope added: "To be honest, BTS reaching number one on the Hot 100 ... we never imagined it. It still feels like a dream, I don't know if this is reality. I'm still shaking, I'm still excited."