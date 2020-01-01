Max Ehrich steps out with singer Mariah Angeliq following Demi Lovato split

Demi Lovato's ex-fiance Max Ehrich has been spotted out and about with singer Mariah Angeliq, sparking rumours of a romance.

The Young and the Restless actor, 29, was engaged to Demi for two months after a whirlwind romance before they split in September - and, just two months later, he’s been spotted with 21-year-old singer Mariah.

According to TMZ, Max and Mariah stepped out for a walk at the South Pointe Park Pier in Miami, Florida over the weekend, with the star wrapping his arm around the Taxi singer as they took a stroll on the boardwalk.

The rumoured new couple was first spotted together earlier this month when they were caught kissing and taking selfies on the beach in Miami.

Following their separation, Max hit out at Demi, 28, and accused her of "exploiting" their split for "clout".