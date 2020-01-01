Miley Cyrus frustrated fans can't get their hands on physical copies of new record

Miley Cyrus is frustrated with bosses at her record label after learning they failed to release physical copies of her new album Plastic Hearts to stores.

The record, which is currently available digitally, won't hit shelves until December, impacting the first week of sales report.

The singer is bonding with fans, who are also unhappy with the news, taking to Instagram on Monday to express her disappointment.

"My fans are everything to me & to know y'all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down I am equally/if not more frustrated," she wrote before sharing a lot of screengrabs of fans expressing their dismay.

Miley also explained that the design of the release is special and was created with her fans in mind, noting: "choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release my team and I were never told major retailers don't stock physical albums on Black Friday and won't get copies of PH until a few weeks after release."

She went on: "The packaging of the record is intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of. It was created BY ME personally at home making art FOR YOU. I want it in your hands!"

Miley concluded by adding: "This album was a labor of love and nothing can sabotage my admiration for the record my collaborators & I have created."