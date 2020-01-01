Mel C considered passing on Spice Girls reunion over fears of revisiting past 'emotions'

Mel C was unsure about joining the Spice Girls' 2019 reunion tour.

The singer rose to fame as a member of the chart-topping group but, speaking to You magazine, she admitted she wasn't initially convinced returning to the band was a good idea, as she was nervous about revisiting the past.

"Going back isn't just about going back to be with the girls - which is great; it's also going back to those emotions of who you were in the band," Mel said.

"I did talk to my therapist a lot about those feelings. I was concerned about having to become Sporty Spice again," explained the I Turn To You hitmaker.

"Then it just hit me that I am her, but I'm older and happier and I have so much more confidence," she shared.

"Once I realised that, it was a game-changer. And the reunion tour was magical," Mel recalled.

"The fans were there to have the best time and they were looking fantastic," she recounted, adding: "We all had our kids there. We sang in the sun and the rain. Of all the tours it was, for me, the most special."

Ahead of the group's 25th anniversary in 2021, Mel hinted she and bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B have been chatting with Victoria Beckham - who sat out the last jaunt - about plans to mark the milestone.

"We have our WhatsApp group and we are all talking but I can't say more than that," she teased.