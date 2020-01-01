Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide

Lil Wayne has reconciled with his former girlfriend Denise Bidot after they were driven apart by politics.

The Lollipop hitmaker was rumoured to have dumped the model in the days leading up to America's presidential election on 3 November, after he met with Republican leader Donald Trump and voiced his support for the incumbent, while Bidot made it clear on social media that she was voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden - the now U.S. President-elect.

After early reports suggested she had been the one to break off the relationship, Bidot took to her Instagram Stories timeline to insist that wasn't the case, writing: "Imagine being dumped over an IG post...that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote... It's definitely 2020."

However, it appears the couple's split didn't last long, and now Wayne and Bidot are back together.

She initially went public with their romantic reunion last week as she shared a photo of the hip-hop star in the recording studio, and captioned it: "Mornings with bae (sic)".

Bidot subsequently posted a selfie from the rapper's car, and over the weekend, she congratulated her man following the release of his new mixtape, No Ceilings 3, reposting an article about the new music on Instagram and proudly writing: "He did that," alongside a clapping hands emoji.