NEWS Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' may claim UK Number 1 for the first time Newsdesk





26 years after its release, Mariah's festive classic is on course to claim Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart for the first time.



Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You could finally claim Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart this week, according to the latest data from the Official Charts Company.



On today's Official Chart Update (published 5.45pm, Nov. 3), Carey's festive classic climbs to Number 2 and is just 900 chart sales behind the midweek Number 1, Ariana Grande's Positions.



If the song continues on its current trajectory, All I Want For Christmas could very well reach the UK’s Official Chart summit for the first time in its long and storied history on Friday, 26 years after its release. This week’s Number 1 will be unveiled from 4pm Friday on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart with Scott Mills, with the Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com.