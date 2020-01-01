NEWS Noel Gallagher accuses brother Liam of pretending to be a hardman Newsdesk Share with :





The 53-year-old star - who is involved in a long-running feud with his sibling - has accused Liam of pretending to be tough when he's got security by his side.



Noel said: "He's a tough guy when he's got his security guard with him."



The former Oasis singer recalled the time Liam, 48, was belittled by Sex Pistols star John Lydon during a night out in Los Angeles.



He claimed Lydon refused to chat to Liam and referred to him as "your singer".



He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I've had a few nights out with John Lydon, he's also one of my heroes, but I've also seen him be a f****** ****, he just doesn't take s*** off anyone.



"I was out with him one night in LA and he wouldn't talk directly to Liam, he would say to me, 'Ask your singer what kind of make-up he's wearing.' Liam was literally six inches from him.'"



Meanwhile, Liam recently claimed that he and Noel are both to blame for their long-running feud.



However, he also suggested that his brother lacks the humility to acknowledge his past mistakes.



Speaking about their turbulent relationship, he said: "I think we're both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he's not the problem.



"He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.



"He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we'll move on ... He needs to own his problem."