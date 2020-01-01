NEWS Melanie C has teased all five Spice Girls are 'talking' about 25th anniversary Newsdesk Share with :





Melanie C has teased all five Spice Girls are “talking” about planning something for their 25th anniversary.



The ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers will celebrate the milestone next year and though the 46-year-old star wouldn’t get drawn on their specific celebrations following news that she, Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – who did not join in the group’s most recent concert series – met up to discuss the subject earlier this year, she did confirm they’re in discussions.



She said: “We have our WhatsApp group and we are all talking but I can’t say more than that.”



Melanie has struggled with depression and eating disorders in the past and she admitted she was worried about rejoining the group last year and having to “become Sporty Spice” again but eventually embraced her pop star alter ego and had a “magical” time.



She told You magazine: “Going back isn’t just about going back to be with the girls – which is great; it’s also going back to those emotions of who you were in the band.



“I did talk to my therapist a lot about those feelings. I was concerned about having to become Sporty Spice again.

“Then it just hit me that I am her, but I’m older and happier and I have so much more confidence. Once I realised that, it was a gamechanger.



“And the reunion tour was magical. The fans were there to have the best time and they were looking fantastic. We all had our kids there. We sang in the sun and the rain. Of all the tours it was, for me, the most special.”



The ‘Northern Star’ singer – who has 11-year-old daughter Scarlet from a previous relationship – admitted she has struggled with her mental health this year amid the coronavirus lockdowns.



She said: “You don’t really get to cure depression; you just learn how to deal with it and to be easier on yourself.



“I still have times where it’s tough. I’ve found everything about lockdown hard. I was meant to be touring the album and, bang, the lights go out on the world. It caused a lot of anxiety for me. Worrying about things, worrying about other people.”