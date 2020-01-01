NEWS Duran Duran confirm London’s BST Hyde Park Festival for 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





British music royalty Duran Duran have been announced as the second headliners for London’s BST Hyde Park festival for 2021.



Sunday July 11th, next year, marking a return for the event and the band, who were due to headline this year before COVID halted live music. First great guests to be announced are the amazing Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Grace Jones - many more to come.



It's the band's first London show in 6 years and only London show for 2021.



Fans who bought tickets to Duran Duran's cancelled BST Hyde Park show in 2020 are guaranteed tickets if they rebook and will gain priority access to see both shows with a 'Two Day' ticket. The festival has also unveiled a new payment plan so fans can pay for their ticket over several months.



British music royalty Duran Duran will play their first London show in 6 years next summer, for mega-festival BST Hyde Park 2021. They will headline on the giant Hyde Park stage on July 11th



Singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor have sold over 100 million records, with 21 UK Top 20 hits and 18 US charting singles. The Birmingham band are currently celebrating 40 years together.

"We are so happy to announce the new date for our return to Hyde Park. This will be our first London show in six years and we are honoured that two of our musical heroes Nile Rodgers and Grace Jones will be joining us on the bill. Seeing as we had to postpone the 2020 show, BST Hyde Park 2021 will be extra special to us. After the year that everyone's been through, we're aiming to make next summer into the kind of party we all deserve."



- Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran



Famous for classics including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Pressure Off,” “Rio,” “(Reach Up For The) Sunrise” and “A View to a Kill”, Duran Duran are readying their next album for 2021. It is being produced by legendary DJ Erol Alkan and Blur's Graham Coxon is on guitar.

"It's quite naked, raw, the grass is slightly sharp and twinkly rather than smooth," Simon Le Bon told Classic Pop in the summer, "It's groovy (and) modern and very honest, the lyrics are quite something.”



Their song 'Girls On Film' was also recently used on the new series of 'The Crown' accompanying Princess Diana's rollerskating through Buckingham Palace. Duran Duran were famously her favourite band.



Guests announced so far include Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Grace Jones, who both have a long history with the group.

Nile produced their hit single, "The Reflex" in 1983, followed by "The Wild Boys". He also co-wrote, produced and performed on tracks on the band’s 2004 album Astronaut and 2015’s Paper Gods.



Grace Jones, the Jamaican-American singer, model and actress has crossed paths with Duran Duran time and time again, including her role in the James Bond film A View To A Kill (the band's theme song for that is still the only Bond theme to reach US Number 1) and performing on their spin-off group Arcadia’s So Red the Rose album.



American Express presents BST Hyde Park was cancelled this year, along with all other UK festivals, due to Coronavirus. Duran Duran were due to headline. Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Little Mix, Pearl Jam and Kendrick Lamar had also been announced as headliners for this year.



Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “We couldn't be happier to be back and we can’t wait to bring everyone together with BST Hyde Park 2021, for what could be the most memorable British Summer Time ever… Duran Duran jumped at the chance to celebrate with us next summer. We’re also delighted to welcome two legends, Nile Rodgers and Grace Jones, to join us once again.”



Tickets go on general sale from from 10am, Friday 4 December.