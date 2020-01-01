Chris Brown leads Soul Train Awards winners

Chris Brown was a four-time winner at the 2020 Soul Train Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night.

The singer was named the night's Best R&B/Soul Male Artist while his Go Crazy collaboration with Young Thug nabbed Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Dance Performance.

H.E.R, who went into the ceremony as the leading nominee, with eight nods, picked up two - she was named Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, while her protest track I Can't Breathe scored the Songwriter's Award.

It was also a big night for former duet partners Monica and Brandy - Monica was named Lady of Soul and Brandy picked up the coveted Certified honour.

The full list of winners is:

Best Album

Over It - Summer Walker

Best Song

Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

Best Video

Brown Skin Girl - Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN & WizKid

Lady of Soul

Monica

Soul Train Certified

Brandy

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

H.E.R.

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Chris Brown

Best New Artist

Snoh Aalegra

Songwriter's Award

I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.

Rhythm & Bars

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Collaboration

Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

Best Dance Performance

Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

Best Gospel/Inspirational

Kirk Franklin