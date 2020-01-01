Chris Brown leads Soul Train Awards winners

- ARTISTS
Chris Brown was a four-time winner at the 2020 Soul Train Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night.
The singer was named the night's Best R&B/Soul Male Artist while his Go Crazy collaboration with Young Thug nabbed Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Dance Performance.
H.E.R, who went into the ceremony as the leading nominee, with eight nods, picked up two - she was named Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, while her protest track I Can't Breathe scored the Songwriter's Award.
It was also a big night for former duet partners Monica and Brandy - Monica was named Lady of Soul and Brandy picked up the coveted Certified honour.
The full list of winners is:
Best Album
Over It - Summer Walker
Best Song
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
Best Video
Brown Skin Girl - Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN & WizKid
Lady of Soul
Monica
Soul Train Certified
Brandy
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
H.E.R.
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Chris Brown
Best New Artist
Snoh Aalegra
Songwriter's Award
I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.
Rhythm & Bars
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
Best Collaboration
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
Best Dance Performance
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
Best Gospel/Inspirational
Kirk Franklin