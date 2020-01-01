Rita Ora surprised by Mariah Carey and Idris Elba birthday messages

Rita Ora received a special video message to mark her milestone 30th birthday this week.

The Hot Right Now star celebrated her big day on Thursday but, amid the pandemic, she was unable to spend her special day partying with friends.

However, that didn't stop a number of her famous pals sending birthday wishes to the star, who went on to share the video, featuring the likes of Mariah Carey, Idris Elba, Liam Payne, Sam Smith and more, online.

"Surprise Birthday Video!! ... My team surprised me with this video for my birthday this week and I was crying from joy and happiness! I can’t believe I cried so much lol (laugh out loud)," she penned on social media.

"I’m so thankful to all my friends and family for all the support they’ve given me over the past 30 years of my life!!! I had to shorten everyones beautiful messages but I’m so grateful to EVERYONE who sent theirs, you know who you are and I’ve never felt so loved.

"Hopefully we can celebrate together one day happily and healthily. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so beyond loved and to my fans especially, I love you so much!! To the next 30 years! #thirty #birthday #surprise #dirtythirty #love. (sic)"

Mick Jagger, Michael Caine and Lionel Richie also appeared in the video, along with Naomi Campbell, Cameron Diaz, Chelsea Handler, Paris Hilton and more.

After watching the video, she gushed: "That is a wicked video! Wow. Thank you so much to everyone who did that video. You guys have made me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you so much."

While the pandemic stopped Rita having a big bash, she reportedly threw a lavish party for herself and was surrounded by close family for the day, which featured "really pricey food, a massive cake, balloons everywhere and even a waiter".