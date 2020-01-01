NEWS Ozzy Osbourne: 'I still regret cheating on my wife' Newsdesk Share with :





Ozzy Osbourne still can't believe his wife Sharon Osbourne took him back after he cheated on her in 2016.



The rocker had a fling with a hairstylist and the couple briefly split before reconciling months later.



Now, in a new GQ expose, the former Black Sabbath star admits he still regrets his infidelity.



"I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life but I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore," Osbourne says. "I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that.



"I was p**sed off with myself, but I broke her heart."



Sharon and Ozzy are now making plans for their 40th wedding anniversary in 2022, after weathering a scary health diagnosis earlier this year.



The Black Sabbath rocker went public with the news that he had Parkinson's disease during a joint interview with his wife Sharon on Good Morning America back in January, where he revealed doctors told him he was battling the illness back in 2018.



"It's Parkin's II, which is a form of Parkinson's," Sharon said. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."