Rita Ora: 'Women are fighting every day for equality'

Rita Ora is "very passionate" about the fight for equal rights for women.

In a cover feature for Numero Berlin magazine, the Hot Right Now singer declared she wants women to have "a boss attitude" while reflecting on the ongoing fight for equal rights.

"We as women are fighting everyday to have equal pay, to have an equal voice, to be able to not be judged, to express our femininity in a way where it doesn't undermine our power," said Rita.

"Those are things that we fight for every day. Gender equality is something that I stand for. I'm very passionate about it. I stand by equal rights, I stand by freedom of speech and I stand by women having a boss attitude."

The Poison star holds the record for the most U.K. top 10 hits by a British female singer, and she admitted sustaining her career in the cut-throat music industry is one of her proudest achievements to date.

"For me, the defining moment is sustaining my career. Being able to still sit here today, take incredible photos, be able to talk about my career 10 years on," smiled the How We Do hitmaker.

"I think that's a big achievement for artists. And to be able to sustain something for me and have the next chapter of my life and still be in the business is really amazing."