Kelly Rowland hid pregnancy from Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding co-stars

Kelly Rowland had to raid the sweater closet on the set of her new TV movie Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding to hide her growing baby bump from her co-stars.

The Destiny's Child star filmed the festive project in July, three months before announcing she was expecting her second child, and she admitted it was tough keeping the happy news a secret from her castmates, including Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb, and Jaime M. Callica.

"It was so wild because we kept hiding everything...," Kelly shared on U.S. show Today of the lengths she and the film's costume officials had to go to to disguise her protruding belly.

"I'm bumping out here!" she laughed. "It was really crazy to cover it with sweaters, and thank god it was, of course, winter (in the movie), so it was pretty easy but it was so crazy just for everybody not to know."

And despite working on the film in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly felt perfectly safe, because the cast and crew were all contained on a secluded set.

"We were in our own little bubble," she said. "Everybody was there, just trying to stay distanced, away from each other, we took tests all the time. It was insane, but it was so much fun!"

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, the sequel to last year's Merry Liddle Christmas, premiered on America's Lifetime network on Saturday.