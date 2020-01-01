NEWS Pharrell Williams reveals age-defying skincare secrets Newsdesk Share with :





Pharrell Williams has shared his age-defying skincare secrets.



The 47-year-old star detailed his beauty regime in a new video for Vogue, and revealed that he has been focusing on his skin since the early days of his music career.



Pharrell starts his regime with the Rice Powder cleanser from his own upcoming skincare line Humanrace, which he massages into his face as it foams.



"It comes to life in your hands!" he laughed. "Your face is only as good as the energy that comes from behind it."



He then uses the Humanrace Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and implored his fans to prioritise exfoliating as he revealed one top skincare tip he got from supermodel Naomi Campbell.



"Exfoliate like a madman! Removing those dead layers of skin as much as you can – that’s what keeps you fresh," he shared. "Naomi used to say it all the time, 'Pharrell, when you wash your face, you go upward, not downward – gravity!'"



Pharrell confessed that his obsession with skincare has been directly influenced by his wife Helen Lasichanh, and his female friends.



"I’m a man, whose gonna tell me except the beautiful women that have been in my life?” he quipped.



He also sang the praises of using a wash cloth during his daily regimen, and said it was his "number one" skincare secret.



"I don’t care what you doing – genes, genetics. It doesn’t matter. You’ve got to cleanse your face and use a cloth, people! All this hunga bunga cowboy caveman s**t, that ain’t gonna do it, baby. That cloth is gonna help you exfoliate!” he laughed.



He finishes with ISDIN Isdinceutics Flavo-C Ultraglican vitamin C ampoules, which he tapped around his eye area, and then the Humanrace Humidifying Cream, followed by ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless SPF.



"Skin health is something I think everyone needs to pay attention to. We as Black people or people of colour all need to be cognizant of the UV rays," he shared.