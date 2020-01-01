NEWS Victoria Beckham designs limited-edition T-shirt in support Elton John's AIDS Foundation Newsdesk Share with :





Victoria Beckham has designed a limited-edition T-shirt to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation ahead of World AIDS Day.



The designer, who is a patron of the charity, has teamed up with her good friends Elton and husband David Furnish to create the white T-shirt, which features an image of a signed Polaroid of the Rocket Man singer posing in front of a private jet during his 1974 U.S. tour.



Fifty per cent of sales from the limited-edition tee, which costs $127 (£95), will go towards the foundation, which helps millions of people infected, affected, or at risk of HIV.



"So proud to have created a special T-shirt in support of World AIDS Day this year (which is on 1st December), in collaboration with @ejaf and my dear friends @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish. The T-shirt features an iconic signed polaroid of Elton, taken during his 1974 US tour, such a positive, strong image!" Victoria wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of her wearing the T-shirt.



"Both myself and @davidbeckham are longtime patrons of the foundation and the work they do is so inspiring. Their goal is to create an AIDS free future for everyone, fighting stigma, educating, funding life-saving treatments and research and providing care for the most vulnerable groups affected by HIV. 50% of all sales of this T-shirt go straight to @ejaf, to continue funding their incredible work."



Elton also shared a picture of him holding up the top - an organic cotton jersey with a classic crew neckline - on Instagram alongside the caption: "These wonderful t-shirts have been created by my dear friend @victoriabeckham for #WorldAIDSDay. 50% of all sales are being donated to @EJAF, to support vulnerable communities all over the world with life-saving #HIV testing, treatment and care."



Furnish then uploaded a photo where he posed in the design.