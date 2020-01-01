NEWS Ashley Roberts teams up with retailer on lockdown clothes edit Newsdesk Share with :





Ashley Roberts has teamed up with British high street retailer River Island on its Essential Non-Essentials collection.



The idea behind the line is to encourage clothes lovers to dress up, even when they have nowhere to go during the second lockdown.



And wearing fashion for the pure joy of it is an idea Pussycat Doll Ashley fully supports.



"Some days I do just chill in sweats," she confessed to Mail Online. "But I think it's important, especially in lockdown with all that's going on in the world, to have a bit of structure. And to get dressed up, it feels good. It just gives you a vibe.



"I'm dressed up right now and I've just done the dishes. Also sometimes I'll put on a bit of music in my kitchen and all of a sudden outfits start coming out and I just start dancing in the kitchen by myself."



Ashley's outfits are often papped as she leaves the radio studio she works at in central London, and she also uploads her daily choices to her Instagram account.



Talking about her love for styling, the 39-year-old said she's had an interest in clothes and fashion for as long as she can remember.



"It's always changing but I like to have fun with fashion, I like to have the freedom to express my different moods and personalities through my clothes," she smiled. "For me, getting dressed up, putting on an outfit and feeling like you're celebrating life, is fun."