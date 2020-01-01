NEWS Megan Thee Stallion denies stealing fashion designs Newsdesk Share with :





Megan Thee Stallion has denied stealing a dress design for her debut Fashion Nova collection.



The Savage hitmaker released her inclusive eponymous line with the online retailer earlier this month, and the hotly-anticipated collection raked in more than $1.2 million (£899,000) in just 24 hours, according to the New York Post.



However, the 25-year-old was hit with allegations from a designer named Aazhia, who took to Instagram to accuse the WAP rapper of directly copying one of her dresses.



"IMA BREAK THIS DOWN REAL SIMPLE! MY DRESS WAS STOLEN AND USED IN THIS MEGAN X FN COLLAB! WAS I TOLD? NO! WAS I COMPENSATED? NO!" she wrote, alleging that one of Megan's stylists reached out to Aazhia to pull one of her dresses for an event the rapper was attending. "HER AND HER TEAM ARE VERY MUCH AWARE OF (MY) BRAND AND THIS WAS APPROVED BY HER!”



Megan responded to the allegations during an interview with The Morning Hustle, and while she confessed that her stylist might have requested a dress from Aazhia in the past, she denied copying any of her designs.



"If it would've been a real misunderstanding, I would've never had a problem saying, 'I'm sorry, sis'. I would have checked my stylist. Like, you don't do that. That's not right. And then I would've had the dress taken down, whatever the money made from the dress, I would've gave the money to the girl if that was really something that she felt like was stolen from her," she explained.



Aazhia quickly issued a statement after Megan's comments, and said she felt disrespected by the situation.



"I'm vexed because it's condescending, it's disrespectful, it's hypocritical. Everything that she said was addressed towards me... My dress is from the '90s. And she also said, in her opinion, it's not stolen... But for me, all I saw was more disrespect," she fumed.