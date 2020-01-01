NEWS Hailey Bieber models Justin Bieber's Drew House streetwear in at-home shoot Newsdesk Share with :





Hailey Bieber serves as the model for husband Justin Bieber's latest Drew House collection.



The 24-year-old rocked designs from the Sorry hitmaker's streetwear line in a staged photoshoot in the couple's kitchen and shared the snaps on Instagram.



"Us," Hailey simply captioned the pictures, as she posed in surfer-girl board shorts with an orange waistband, a crop top, and an Hawaiian shirt emblazoned with a bold leaf and flower print.



In three of the pictures, she poses alongside husband Justin, who is shirtless and wearing a black beanie hat while straddling Hailey on their kitchen countertop, as the model rocked the white cropped tee and long shorts.



Eagle-eyed fans were also quick to spot a picture of Drew Barrymore on a pair of patched-up jeans modelled by Hailey in the impromptu at-home shoot, which she teamed with a stonewash denim jacket and another white cropped tee, and rocked a sweet pair of Princess Leia-style buns.



Last year, Justin collaborated with the Charlie's Angels actress on a line of T-shirts bearing her face and she helped him secure the rights to her image.



In one shot, Hailey can be seen crouching down in front of a fridge while wearing pieces from the casualwear line, revealing an array of milk and condiment bottles.



However, some followers questioned if the shoot actually took place in the clean-eating couple's Los Angeles home, after they spotted two loaves of processed white bread on the kitchen countertops.