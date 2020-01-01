NEWS Sir Elton John owns more than 100,000 CDs Newsdesk Share with :





The 73-year-old singer is an avid record collector and though his collection is huge, none of it has been placed into storage so he can always access whatever it is he wants to listen to.



He admitted: "I have over 120,000 CDs and 15,000 pieces of vinyl. They are stored in my home shelves so I can access whatever I want, whenever I want... I definitely prefer LPs."



While the ‘Candle in the Wind’ hitmaker feels “lucky” to have had such a long and glittering career, he’s the most content he’s ever been thanks to his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary, nine, and seven-year-old Elijah.



He said: “I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to continue doing what I love so much for the last 50 years.

"But looking at my life now, it is without a doubt one of the very best times of my life and really, it all changed when David and I had our boys.



"With children, you can't help but look retrospectively at how we got here today and the beauty of where my life is now.



"They have helped me focus on the present and surely make me appreciate my past. "



And Elton wouldn’t change a thing about their family life.



He told Goldmine magazine: “Having a family that I adore and cherish so much just makes me realise that this is exactly where I want to be for the rest of my life, with them."