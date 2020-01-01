Eric Clapton and Van Morrison team up for anti-lockdown charity single

Eric Clapton and Van Morrison are teaming up to release a charity single in protest of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and their effect on musicians.

The track, Stand and Deliver, is released in support of Van's Save Live Music campaign and will raise funds for the Brown Eyed Girl bluesman's Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, helping musicians who are unable to perform.

Van has strongly criticised lockdown measures that have halted almost all live music in the U.K. since March, and Eric has added his voice to the campaign.

"There are many of us who support Van and his endeavours to save live music; he is an inspiration," Eric said in a statement, backing Van in September. "We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover."

Discussing the new track, which he wrote and Eric recorded, Van told Variety: "Eric's recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations.

"It is heartbreaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry."

The new anthem follows a collection of protest songs, including one called No More Lockdown, that Van released in September, alongside a petition calling for the return of live music.

The U.K. returned to lockdown in November, and residents will enter a new strict tiered system of local lockdowns from 2 December.