NEWS Liam Gallagher: 'I’m in a privileged position to do this band stuff' Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher was on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning. Check out some quotes below.



On Maradona:

Liam: He’s always been there, him and Pele and that stuff. He’s had a great life but it is what is it… We had a bit of a party, it was good and a bit scary at the same time… And then I met him at a City game, we met again. He was always nice.



His single / proceeds from it going to a charity

Liam: No reason, just making music. This popped up around the beginning of lockdown... It had a bit of a Christmassy vibe to it. It’s not a cheesy vibe, I thought it sounded like a Bing Crosby vibe. Because of the year we’ve had, let’s give all the money to Action for Children… it would be nice to have a Christmas Number One… It’s all about the children really, children are most important. My mam had three children and my dad left and all that tackle, it’s hard work for single parents… it’s a good charity.



On this year

Liam: Obviously we had to cancel all the gigs this year, coz of this thing, I won’t mention its name coz I’m bored of it now.



Gigs on Zoom aren’t for him!

Liam: You got to go big all the time. I’m not into doing gigs on Zoom, it’s not for me, it’s ridiculous. I’ve always been confident in what I do from the day I was born, even when I was digging holes in Manchester, I dug ‘em good… I’m in a privileged position to do this band stuff, so if you’re going to do it, do it right.



On where confidence comes from

Liam: I don’t know, I just feel good, don’t let little things get me down.



On how to inspire an 11 year old at home, who’s had a tough year

Liam: Turn off the telly and get in the zone, just get on with life, go out for walks. Listen to the radio and stuff, but don’t listen to the news.