Lana Del Rey's cousin loses battle with cancer

Lana Del Rey's cousin Peter has lost his battle with cancer.

The Summertime Sadness singer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal that her relative had died the day before, following a lengthy illness.

"Hi guys, happy Thanksgiving. I hope that you guys are all able to have some fun moments today with everybody that you can, and at least see your family on Zoom. And I especially wanted to send our love and prayers to my cousins," she shared, revealing Peter died on Wednesday.

"And to everyone who can't be where they want to be, with their loved ones, I am with you, and happy Thanksgiving, and I hope that you're able to have some traditions left, like see the Macy's Day Parade, or silly things like that that make everything feel a bit more normal. So, sending you so much love and happy Thanksgiving."

Lana also shared an image from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on her Instagram page, and fans were quickly to share their condolences in the comments underneath.