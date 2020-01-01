NEWS Gary Barlow: 'I’m scared of flies' Newsdesk Share with :





Gary Barlow joined Kat Shoob on Magic Radio today to talk about his new album and upcoming ITV special.



With Magic Radio presenter Ruthie Henshall currently appearing on another ITV show ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ , Kat quizzed Gary on if he’d ever appear on the show, to which he responded “No, I’d never go on the show, ever. Never ever ever ever. Do you know what, I think the people who do it they’re so brave, honest, I’m scared of flies, I mean I’d be absolutely rubbish, rubbish in there! And also, I can be moody and it wouldn’t be good to watch, honestly I promise you now.”



Kat also prodded Gary on the rumour that singer and Magic Radio presenter Ronan Keating will be one of the stars to appear on his upcoming ITV special at the Natural History Museum. Gary said, “I have a load of friends who are joining me on this wonderful show, I went to ITV with the idea of doing something before Christmas and we all decided, let’s give people an old-fashioned night in. They can sit on the sofa, we can give them songs they know, a bit of good feeling on the run up to Christmas. So that’s what it’s going to be, it’s an hour of old school fun with a load of mates, a beautiful orchestra with us in this beautiful venue.”



On Christmas traditions in his household, Gary shared - “It’s very important I always think to leave Santa a drink, whiskey is a great way of cheering Santa up on Christmas Eve, he needs a rest as well as doing all his work. So that’s big, we always put the carrot out and all that stuff, that’s fun, we’ve got an 11-year-old still so that all goes on, the footprints and all that business.”