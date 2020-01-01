NEWS Ariana Grande holds Number 1 spot for a fifth consecutive week with 'Positions' Newsdesk Share with :





In a week where the singer was nominated for a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for Rain On Me with Lady Gaga, Positions finishes ahead of Billie Eilish’s Therefore I Am (2), by over 7,000 chart sales, notching up 5.4 million streams.



Meanwhile, Dua Lipa lands her seventh Top 5 single with Levitating, which jumps five places to Number 5, as she also scoops a feature on the highest new entry of the week Prisoner by Miley Cyrus, which goes straight in at Number 8.



Close behind are two further brand-new entries, Monster by Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber (9) and Life Goes On (10), the opening track from BTS’ new album BE. Whoopty by rapper CJ flies up 12 places to Number 12 - CJ’s first Top 20 hit - and Ariana Grande’s 34+35 rises four to Number 13.



Mariah Carey rockets 17 places with All I Want For Christmas Is You, landing at Number 14 this week – the first of six classic Christmas songs in this week’s Top 40. Other festive favourites entering the Top 40 for the first time in 2020 are Wham’s Last Christmas (20), The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York (26), Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens (33), Michael Buble’s version of It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas (35) and Band Aid classic Do They Know It’s Christmas (38).



Elsewhere, Paradise by Meduza ft. Dermot Kennedy rises two to Number 18, and Irish producer Shane Codd is up six places to 24 with Get Out My Head. Post Malone races up 47 places to Number 30 with former Top 3 single Sunflower ft. Swae Lee, which is back in the chart following a new TikTok trend. Dynamite by BTS rebounds 15 places to 37 following the release of their new album BE.



Finally, the Plugged In Freestyle from Irish drill group A92, Fumez the Engineer and Offica, enters the UK Top 40 for the first time after climbing six places to Number 39.