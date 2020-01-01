Mum-to-be Meghan Trainor planning to record EP of lullabies

Pregnant singer Meghan Trainor is planning to record an EP of lullabies for her new son.

The All About That Bass star is expecting her first child with actor Daryl Sabara and, speaking on U.K. morning TV show Lorraine, she discussed her upcoming musical plans.

"I know that I want to do an EP of lullabies for my baby and we even did an entire Christmas album together," she said, referring to her 2020 holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas. "I have been pregnant singing this entire album with my baby boy with me."

Discussing the difficulties of being pregnant during a pandemic, Meghan went on to share: "It's definitely spooky with Covid and quarantining and going to my doctor appointments alone and without my husband because it is safer that way and that is how they run it.

"So it's been scary and different but we are all healthy and that is all that matters and we are just trying to stay as safe as we can," added the former The Voice U.K. coach.